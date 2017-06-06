George And Amal Clooney Welcome Twins, Ella And Alexander It is only earlier this year, that George Clooney and Amal Clooney revealed they are expecting twins - a boy and a girl

George Clooney and Amal married in 2014. Earlier this year, the Clooneys revealed they are expecting twins. They made a list of places to not visit for the safety of the twins.



Celebrity couple George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins on Tuesday morning, reported news agency AFP. The Clooneys have named their babies Ella and Alexander. The baby news was broken to the press by the spokesperson of the Hollywood veteran. "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," Stan Rosenfeld said in a statement on behalf of the Clooneys. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," he added. George Clooney, one of Hollywood's biggest stars and Amal Clooney, who is a human rights lawyer, are one of the most followed and much-talked about couples. It is only earlier this year, that the Clooneys revealed they are expecting twins - a boy and a girl.In February, Mr Clooney mentioned that they are making a list of places to not visit for the safety of their twins. "We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome ," the actor told E! Online The 56-year-old actor also said that that they will zero in on a location for settling permanently once their children are enrolled in a school. The Clooneys currently own properties in Italy, Los Angeles, Mexico and England,reported E! Online George Clooney is best known for films like theseries of movies,and. He was last seen in 2016'sand is looking forward to the release of, which has also been directed by him.George Clooney and Amal married on September 27, 2014 in Italy. Their wedding was a close-knit yet star-studded event, held in a luxury Italian resort.Congratulations, George Clooney and Amal Clooney!(With inputs from AFP)