Twin Babies Die In House Fire In France

Twin babies were killed, and their father seriously injured, when a fire broke out in their home in northwest France on Saturday, firefighters said.

"The fire brigade responded to a fire in a single-family dwelling on the ground floor, which was completely engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived," said the fire service in the Loire-Atlantique region.

The 13-month-old twins died and their 40-year-old father suffered serious injuries.

Fourteen fire engines were mobilised to put out the blaze.

"Psychological support was provided on site", said the fire service.

