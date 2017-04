Steve Bannon was one of the most provocative members of Donald Trump's inner circle.

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist, has lost his seat on the powerful National Security Council in an apparent high-level shakeup, a US official confirmed.The nomination of Bannon, a former chief of the far-right website Breitbart and one of the most provocative members of Trump's inner circle, to the top advisory body proved deeply controversial.