Trump To Meet Pak Army Chief Asim Munir, Days After US Denied Parade Invite

US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan's Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, who is in Washington on an official visit. The reports about the meeting came days after the White House denied inviting Munir to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14.

The Pakistani military leader will meet the US leader for lunch, scheduled to take place at 1:00 PM (Washington time) on Wednesday, in the White House's Cabinet Room, according to the president's daily public schedule.

Munir is also expected to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his US trip, according to a report by Pakistani daily Dawn.

The report said the Pakistan Army Chief arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day official trip that is "primarily bilateral in nature" and aimed at reinforcing military and strategic ties with the United States.

This is Munir's first official visit to the US since the military conflict with India following the deadly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians on April 22. The clashes ended after Islamabad reached out to New Delhi with a ceasefire proposal. US President Trump had said that he used trade as leverage to broker a truce, a claim that India denied.