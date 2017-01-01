North Korea's Kim Jong Says Development Of Long-Range Missiles In 'Final Stages'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that the country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The development of long-range missiles is in "final stages," Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying this in his New Year's message."We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile," Kim Jong Un said in a televised New Year's speech, adding that Pyongyang had "soared as a nuclear power" in 2016."Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing," Kim Jong Un said during the speech.Kim Jong Un also threatened to increase North Korea's military capability unless the US ends the war games with their rival South Korea, according to Seoul's Yonhap news agency, which had monitored Kim Jong Un's address on Sunday.Under Kim Jong Un who came to power in 2011 following the death of his father Kim Jong-il, North Korea has steadily progressed in its nuclear programmes, which includes two nuclear tests this year. It also recently claimed a series of technical breakthroughs in developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States. However, some experts had said that the country would take years before developing an ICBM fitted with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the United States.While North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate during 2016, the United Nations resolutions call for an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.