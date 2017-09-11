Delta Air Lines To Cancel About 800 Flights Due To Irma

Irma, ranked as one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic, hit a wide swath of Florida over the past day.

World | | Updated: September 11, 2017 20:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delta Air Lines To Cancel About 800 Flights Due To Irma

Delta Air Lines Inc will cancel about 800 flights due to Hurricane Irma (File Photo)

Delta Air Lines Inc said it would cancel about 800 flights on Monday as it braces for Tropical Storm Irma at its Atlanta hub.

"Hurricane Irma is expected to bring to the Atlanta hub strong crosswinds that exceed operating limits on select mainline and regional aircraft," Delta said on Monday.

The No. 2 US airline by passenger traffic, whose business is heavily dependent on operations at the Atlanta airport, said it was planning to resume service to airports in Florida.

Irma, ranked as one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic, hit a wide swath of Florida over the past day. It is now a tropical storm with sustained winds of up to 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour).

Bigger rival American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it would not resume commercial flights at its Miami International Airport hub on Monday, but may operate flights to bring in staff and supplies.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READInside Ram Rahim's Dera Base, Bodies Without Records, Illegal Abortions
Hurricane Irma FloridaHurricane Irma damageDelta Air Lines cancels flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMi Mix 2Apple EventiPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................