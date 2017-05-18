Car Strikes Pedestrians In New York's Times Square, Several Injured

© Thomson Reuters 2017

A speeding car crashed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square on Thursday, causing multiple injuries, witnesses said.Thirteen people were treated for injuries, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.The New York Police Department closed off the area.A Reuters witness said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision around noon at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.The vehicle was a red sedan and CBS New York Television said the driver had been removed. Witnesses said the motorist had driven against traffic and onto the sidewalk, striking pedestrians.The car crashed into a pole and came to rest at 45th Street and Broadway.Seven people were being placed on stretchers, a Reuters witness said. Shoes were scattered at the scene and one person was covered by a bloodstained blanket, the Reuters witness said.(Reporting by Daniel Trotta, Daniel Bases and Jonathan Allen; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Howard Goller)