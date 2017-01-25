Burj Khalifa To Be Lit Up In Tri-Colour To Mark India's Republic Day

The world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, will be light up in tri-colours - saffron, white and green to mark the 68th Republic Day of India. The shows will be at 6.15pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm on both days along with complimenting Dubai Fountain shows."Tonight we celebrate India's 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India," the official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa tweeted in both English and Arabic languages.At over 2,716.5 feet, Burj Khalifa holds records for the tallest building in the world, tallest free-standing structure in the world, highest number of stories in the world, highest occupied floor in the world, highest outdoor observation deck in the world, elevator with the longest travel distance in the world as well as the tallest service elevator in the worldThe building in Dubai was named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE.Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade tomorrow.