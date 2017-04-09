Chennai Road Caves In, Takes Down Bus, Car

A stretch of road in Chennai's Anna Salai caved in on Sunday, trapping a city bus and a car. Passengers however managed to escape and there were no injuries, authorities said. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar blamed the construction of an underground metro line for the incident.The incident took place around 1:30 pm. Traffic along the area was diverted."It appears to be due to the impact of the metro rail work. It's a lesson for us. The traffic will be restored tomorrow," Mr Jayakumar said.Metro construction authorities said the soil appeared to have loosened due to underground drilling.Both the car and the bus were removed with tow trucks brought in by the fire department.