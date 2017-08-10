PR-Gold For DMK As Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Appear Together Tonight Rajinikanth in June made political hearts beat faster by announcing that he is contemplating a new day job.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected this evening at an event organized by the DMK. Chennai: For Tamil movie fans, on a scale of 1-10, this would count as 11. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who both inspire religious-like fervor, are expected this evening at an event organized by the state's main opposition party, the DMK.



Kamal Haasan, 62, is expected to speak at the ceremony being held to mark 75 years of the party's organ, "Murasoli." Last month, the actor



Rajinikanth in June made political hearts beat faster by announcing that he is contemplating a new day job. He asked fans to be ready to fight the good war and said he is in talks with different parties. In 1996 Rajinikanth had asked the people to support the DMK government and not its charismatic opponent J Jayalalithaa, famously declaring, "Even God can't save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa comes back to power again" a move which he later described as "a mistake and an accident."



Sources said the 66 year-old, also known as "Thalaivar" (ultimate boss), is unlikely to speak at this evening's event.



