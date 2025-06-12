<i>Thug Life</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Kamal Haasan's Film Struggles, Mints Rs 42 Crore In Week 1

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life has witnessed a dip at the Indian box office. The Mani Ratnam film has minted Rs 1.25 crore on day 7, June 11.

With this, the total collection of Thug Life stands at Rs 42.25 crore, reported Sacnilk.

The film, which was released on June 5, faced tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 at the box office.

Thug Life saw an “overall 15.57% Tamil Occupancy,” the report added. The film has been backed by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

Trisha Krishnan, T.R. Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar are also part of the film.

Kamal Haasan collaborated with Main Ratnam after 38 years for Thug Life. They last film together was Nayakan in 1987.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter India, Kamal Haasan opened up about his admiration for Mani Ratnam.

“We both wrote the lm together. When I say we wrote it together, it's not the noise of two pens scribbling together. I nished what I perceived would be a good lm to make. I nished a script, and it was called 'Amar Hai', which is a pun. A man who is believed to be dead is not dead. His name is ‘Amar', and that is the problem. I had etched it, and then Mani took it as an idea and went on to embellish it,” he said.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his NDTV review, gave Thug Life 2 stars. He said. “Thug Life isn't quite the kind of film that you expect to be a huge disappointment. In an era in which scepticism, even trepidation, precedes the decision to watch a movie that has blockbuster aspirations, a Mani Ratnam movie, no matter what genre it belongs to, is usually an exception. It generates both anticipation and excitement.”