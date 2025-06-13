Plea Claims "Extra-Judicial Ban" On 'Thug Life' In Karnataka, Supreme Court Issues Notice

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Karnataka regarding the film "Thug Life."

The petitiioner said there was an "unconstitutional ban" on the film in Karnataka due to threats.

The row over the film erupted after a comment by actor Kamal Haasan. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Hearing a petition which claimed an "unconstitutional and extra-judicial ban" had been imposed on Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the state government. The notice, the court said, was being issued considering the urgency of the situation.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce had threatened to ban the release of the film over the actor's statement that Kannada was "born out of Tamil". Certain groups have also threatened theatres in Karnataka and asked them not to screen the film, because of which it was released worldwide on June 5, but not in the state.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier suggested that Mr Haasan apologise. The actor has said his statement was misunderstood and that he deeply respects the Kannada language, but has not issued an outright apology.

Hearing the petition on Friday, the partial working day bench of the Supreme Court noted it has been argued that the film, which was duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), is not being allowed to be screened in the state of Karnataka.

"The so-called ban under threats of violence comes from terror and arson against cinema halls targeting linguistic minorities. Considering the urgency shown, we issue notice to the respondent," the bench said.

The plea states that the "ban" stems not from any lawful process, but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls and incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities.

It also alleges that the inaction of the State against the non-state actors allegedly inciting violence has led to the violation of Articles 14 (right to equality), 19(1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression), 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession) and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of the filmmakers, exhibitors and the viewing public.