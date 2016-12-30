6 Killed In Their Sleep As Fire Breaks Out In Pune Bakery

At least six people have been killed in a fire at a bakery in Maharashtra's Pune.The fire broke out early this morning at the "Bakes and Cakes" shop on the ground floor of a multistorey building. A short-circuit is believed to be the cause.Workers sleeping inside the bakery were trapped as the door was bolted from outside, and suffocated. "The fire wasn't very big but since there was no outlet, the workers inside died of suffocation,"said a fire official.The police are investigating why the workers were locked in.