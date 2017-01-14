Collapse
Boat Carrying 40 Capsizes In River Ganga In Patna, 17 Dead

Patna | | Updated: January 14, 2017 21:44 IST
17 people have been killed after a boat carrying 40 overturned in the River Ganga in Patna

Patna:  17 people have died while divers are searching for the missing after a boat ferrying 40 people capsized in River Ganga in Patna.

10 people have been rescued of which six are admitted in the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The vessel, which had taken people for a free ride from the Ganga Ghat, was reportedly overcrowded and capsized not very far from the shore.

In dramatic visuals, rescuers are seen diving to save the people who could not swim. Locals are also seen reaching the spot on other boats to help.

People had gathered in Ganga Diara to witness a three-day kite festival which is held every year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe and asked Patna's District Magistrate Sanjay Aggarwal to look into the lapses that led to the incident.

Mr Kumar has also ordered Patna district administration to provide ex-gratia to the family of the dead.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

