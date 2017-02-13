Valentine's Day: Best Quotes And Wishes For Your Special One

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. - Aristotle

My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite. - William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

Young love is a flame; very pretty, often very hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. The love of the older and disciplined heart is as coals, deep-burning, unquenchable. - Henry Ward Beecher

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. -Helen Keller

Love is life. All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love. - Leo Tolstoy

I have learned not to worry about love; but to honor its coming with all my heart. - Alice Walker

Roses are red and violets are blue, I've never been more in love with you! Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

Love is like playing the piano.First you must learn to play by the rules, then you must forget the rules and play from your heart. Happy Valentine's Day.

R for red, red for blood, blood for heart, heart for love, love for you, you for me, me is you, I love you.

Sweeter than chocolates, Sweeter than wind, Sweeter than just about everything, You are my Valentine, Happy I Love You Day.

As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we are still sweethearts. Valentine's Day is a good day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you make me feel. Happy Valentine's Day.

You walked in, and the sun broke through the clouds. Suddenly, life was worth living, and it became this big adventure. Thank you for being part of my life.

Love knows no boundaries other than those that we impose on it, but we know nothing about boundaries. It is Valentine's Day every day for us.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th every year. People share unique,thoughtful gifts and cards with their loved ones to make the day as memorable and romantic as possible. They say it's hard to express love in words and many authors and poets have been trying to capture it in words for thousands of years. Here are the best quotes about love from some of the known people across the world: