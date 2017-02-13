Valentine's Day: Best Quotes And Wishes For Your Special One

- Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. - Aristotle
- My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite. - William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet
- How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. - Elizabeth Barrett Browning
- Young love is a flame; very pretty, often very hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. The love of the older and disciplined heart is as coals, deep-burning, unquenchable. - Henry Ward Beecher
- The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. -Helen Keller
- Love is life. All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love. - Leo Tolstoy
- I have learned not to worry about love; but to honor its coming with all my heart. - Alice Walker
Here are some of Valentine's Day Wishes you can send your loved ones:
- Roses are red and violets are blue, I've never been more in love with you! Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
- Love is like playing the piano.First you must learn to play by the rules, then you must forget the rules and play from your heart. Happy Valentine's Day.
- R for red, red for blood, blood for heart, heart for love, love for you, you for me, me is you, I love you.
- Sweeter than chocolates, Sweeter than wind, Sweeter than just about everything, You are my Valentine, Happy I Love You Day.
- As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we are still sweethearts. Valentine's Day is a good day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you make me feel. Happy Valentine's Day.
- You walked in, and the sun broke through the clouds. Suddenly, life was worth living, and it became this big adventure. Thank you for being part of my life.
- Love knows no boundaries other than those that we impose on it, but we know nothing about boundaries. It is Valentine's Day every day for us.