This Ad Celebrates Women In Their 40s And It Was About Time

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT The ad celebrates life after 40s as the most colourful phase of one's life. New Delhi: It's an unusual beginning for an Indian ad, given that it celebrates women growing older and loving it too! Three college friends come together to celebrate a fourth friend's 40th birthday. As a birthday surprise, they have prepared a song for her, and so they begin to sing. Beginning with "We're 40 and so are you," set to the tune of 'Happy Birthday To You', it goes on to paint a beautiful picture of what life has in store after 40. Instead of treating age as a curse for women (we're looking at you, anti-ageing lotions and potions), it celebrates the freedom that comes with growing older.



Shot for Tanishq's latest collection 'Mirayah - designs in coloured stones', the idea of colours becomes the perfect metaphor for celebration of life after 40.



The ad struck a note with viewers with its message that 40 is nothing but the beginning of a second phase of life. "Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous ," writes one commenter, summing up the essence of the video. "What a touching ad," says another commenter on Facebook. A third one writes, "Love the entire vibe of this video!"



