Teen Wins Lottery Twice In One Week, Takes Home $655,555 She bought two tickets, each costing only $5

While driving from Arizona to Paso Robles in California, Rosa Dominiguez stopped to get some fuel. At the gas station, she bought five scratch-off lottery tickets. That proved to be her best buy till date as she won the top prize of $555,555.



"I was so nervous I just wanted to cry," she told



While still overcoming the excitement of having won half a million dollars, Rosa decided to try her luck again. At a local gas station, she bought another ticket for $5. And jackpot, one more time! This time the top prize of $100,000.



The teenager recently picked up her grand prize of $655,555 at the lottery office in California and said she plans to buy a new car with the money. Also, she wants to go shopping.



