Sneaky Girl Meets Pope, Tries To Steal His Hat. Video Is Viral

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2017 20:25 IST
131 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sneaky Girl Meets Pope, Tries To Steal His Hat. Video Is Viral

A video showing a little girl trying to steal Pope's hat has gone viral

New Delhi:  Kids are carefree beings. They just tug, grab and throw anything within their reach, not worrying about the consequences. So, when 3-year-old Estella met the Pope in Rome, she really didn't care that he was the head of the Roman Catholic Church and did something that made even the Pontiff chuckle. As Pope Francis leaned in to plant a kiss, she sneakily reached out for his cap trying to steal it. "Right before she went up she was a little nervous. Then she stole his hat. It was hilarious, everyone was laughing including the Pope", her godfather Mountain Butorac told CNN.

See the little girl in action here
 
Estella was accompanied by her godfather who posted the video on Twitter. Within four hours, the video was shared nearly 2,200 times.
 
In 2015, a little baby caught Pope's attention during his visit to America. Dressed in full Papal attire, the infant named Quinn Madden had the Pope in splits when he saw him in the crowd.

Trending

Share this story on

131 Shares
ALSO READUP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Delivers Early On A Promise: Anti-Romeo Squads In Action
Pope FrancisRomeViral videoGirls steals Pope's hat

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrappedSamsung Pay IndiaiPhone 7 Red

................................ Advertisement ................................