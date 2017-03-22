Sneaky Girl Meets Pope, Tries To Steal His Hat. Video Is Viral

See the little girl in action here
Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN— Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017
Estella was accompanied by her godfather who posted the video on Twitter. Within four hours, the video was shared nearly 2,200 times.
In 2015, a little baby caught Pope's attention during his visit to America. Dressed in full Papal attire, the infant named Quinn Madden had the Pope in splits when he saw him in the crowd.