Smriti Irani Reposts Old Pic With Husband Zubin. Kyunki, #ThrowbackThursday

Their photo has collected a ton of reactions on Instagram since it was posted.

Almost everyone knows Union Minister Smriti Irani's Instagram game is strong. However, giving her tough competition is none other than her husband, Zubin Irani, who posted a gorgeous picture of the two for #ThrowbackThursday. The photo is currently receiving major love on the photo sharing app with over 6,400 'likes' over all.

"Memory is a way of holding onto the things you love... the things you are, the things you never want to lose - The Wonder Years," Mr Irani captioned the photo that was later reposted by the minister. And just like many on Instagram, chances are you too will be reminded of Ms Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu days thanks to this photo.
 

The post has collected a ton of reactions on Instagram since it was posted about five hours before writing this.

"Gorgeous couple," says one Instagram user on Ms Irani's post. "Nice couple... you look so pretty," says another.

And while Ms Irani hasn't replied to any comments so far, her husband took it upon himself to reply to a few, among them a comment by producer Ekta Kapoor.

"This is lovelyyyyyy," she posted. "The absolute early Kyunki days," he replied.

It's, however, this hilarious exchange that we really couldn't not mention.
 
instagram screenshot comment

Here's Mr Irani's awesome reply:
 
instagram screenshot comment


