Sikh Politician Who Faced Racist Rant Explains Why He Reacted 'With Love'

The politician posted a statement on Twitter explaining what was going through his mind as he was faced with "angry, hateful and Islamophobic comments."
"I had to act fast and set the tone for the room," Mr Singh writes. "Despite this person's anger and hate, I told them that we loved them, respected them, and would protect their rights."
Many people, commenting on the viral Facebook post, asked why Mr Singh didn't correct the woman and tell her he was not, in fact, Muslim but a practising Sikh.
"I purposely didn't go down that road because it suggests their hate would be ok if I was Muslim...my response to Islamophobia has never been 'I'm not Muslim.' It has always been and will be that 'hate is wrong,'" writes Mr Singh.
"It's important that we stand united against all forms of hate," he adds.
Read Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh's full statement below:
With #LoveAndCouragepic.twitter.com/eRbuvOWNJX— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 10, 2017
Tweeted five hours before writing this, the statement has been 'liked' over 7,900 times and retweeted over 3,800 times. It has prompted an outpouring of support - even from political rivals.
Racial attacks are unacceptable. @theJagmeetSingh handled it with dignity & respect. Solidarity with all who confront hate #ndpldr— Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) September 8, 2017
Loving this message from @theJagmeetSingh! No politics, just #truth— Celina C-C (@MPCelina) September 10, 2017
Appreciate your restraint. I want so badly to clarify the difference to people like her, but you're right, hate can't be allowed to grow.— Rob Burgess (@robaburg) September 10, 2017
Like Michelle Obama once said, "when they go low, we go high." Keep going high, sir.— Kitty (@KM_Zencat) September 10, 2017
You represent Canadian and Sikh values really well!— ksncobra (@ksncobra) September 10, 2017
Mr Singh, a practicing Sikh, sports a long beard, wears a turban and carries a kirpan. The 38-year-old politician is in the running to lead Canada's third largest party the New Democratic Party, or NDP.
