Raksha Bandhan 2017: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Siblings

The festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 7 this year. On the occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) to their brothers' wrists and brothers, in turn, promise they will protect their sisters in times of need. While sister-brother relationship throughout the year is mostly about quarrels and squabbling, Raksha Bandhan is all about love and actually letting your sibling know what they mean to you. While traditionally celebrated by brothers and sisters, the festival, that celebrates the 'bond of protection', has changed with time and many sisters tie to rakhi to their sisters, fathers, mothers or even friends as they play a similar role in their life. In fact, some brothers are now breaking the tradition and tying rakhi to their sisters.1. Memories may fade away with time but the love we share as a brother and sister will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan!2. All other festivals may be very colourful but no festival is as powerful as Raksha Bandhan. It makes our bond stronger and stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan!3. Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don't make the distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. Love you, brother!4. Rakhi is a thread that binds two souls in a bond of joy forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!5. Good luck, good health and goodwill, protection from evil, long life & prosperity, and my bestest wishes for your happiness, success and safety. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sister!6. This Rakhi message goes out the most wonderful sister of the world who I call 'didi'.7. Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sis!8. All for one and one for all, my brother and my friend. What fun we have, the time we share. Brothers till the end.9. This is a bond of love, a bond of togetherness, its a thread that binds, our life and our hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear beautiful Sister!And it's not just your siblings who shield you. Sometimes, good friends play the role of protector too.10. Friends are the siblings god never gave us. So, thank you for being the sibling I never had. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

