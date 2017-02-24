Play With Me, Human! Clingy Panda Won't Let Go Of Nanny's Leg At Any Cost

Thank God it's Friday! The weekend is almost here and what better way to celebrate than with this oh-so-adorable video of a panda. You're smiling already, aren't you? The video shows a playful panda that just won't let go of its nanny's leg - as if it were saying "why don't you play with me, human?" Various versions of the video have been circulating on social media and bringing cheer into people's lives. Originally shared by the iPanda Facebook page, the video has collected a whopping 117 million views in just two days.The video hilariously shows the panda clinging to its nanny's leg while he's busy at work. In his first attempt to get rid of the panda, the nanny can be seen lifting the bear and leaving him a safe distance away. The panda promptly runs back and grabs the nanny's leg.In attempt two, the nanny leaves the panda a little further way. But no distance is too much for the clingy panda. It runs across what seems to be an obstacle course just to grab the nanny's leg once again.Attempts three and four have similar outcomes. Sadly, that's where the video ends.The clip is barely a minute long but we could have watched more footage of this 'game' if it was available.*Searches LinkedIn frantically for available panda nanny jobs*