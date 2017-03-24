Over 1.5 Million Staples Used To Create This Portrait Of Mother Teresa

Made up of sparkling silver and copper staples, the mosaic includes the words "Peace begins with a smile."
This isn't the first Guinness World Record that Mr Strati has set. The artist also holds the records for the world's largest cork mosaic, the largest drinking straw mosaic and the largest brush mosaic among others.
Take a closer look at how Mr Strati made this particular mosaic:
Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu to ethnic Albanian parents. She made Kolkata her home for close to 70 years.
She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. A year later, she received the Bharat Ratna.
She was canonised by Pope Francis before over 1.20 lakh people at the Vatican on September 4, 2016.
(With inputs from IANS)