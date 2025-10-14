This Indian Man Holds Guinness World Record For Owning 1,638 Credit Cards

If you believe credit cards are limited to shopping or paying bills, Manish Dhameja's story may surprise you. He has expanded credit cards beyond their traditional use and turned them into a source of income, and earned a Guinness World Record on April 30, 2021.

Manish holds 1,638 valid credit cards, and these cards aren't just for collection. He uses them to maximize reward points, cashback, travel benefits, and hotel privileges without incurring any debt. He has no debt and manages these cards with complete zero debt.

His story demonstrates that even tools meant for spending can become instruments of smart earning.

Guinness World Records quoted him saying, "I think my life was incomplete without credit cards. I just love credit cards. I enjoy complementary travelling, railway lounge, airport lounge, food, spa, hotel vouchers, complementary domestic flight tickets, complementary shopping vouchers, complementary movies tickets, complementary golf sessions, complimentary fuel etc. by reaching milestone and using rewards points, airmiles and cashback."

Manish also recounted his experience during India's 2016 demonetisation, when the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. He recalled the chaos as people queued outside banks and ATMs to withdraw cash.

During India's 2016 demonetisation, when the country faced a cash shortage, Manish relied on his credit cards and managed his expenses through digital payments with ease. For him, credit cards are more than financial tools. They are a way of life.

"This decision of government of India had created big panic in India. That time credit card played an important role in my life. I don't have to rush for cash in bank and I was just enjoying spending money digitally through Credit cards," he added.

His educational background includes a BCA in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from CSJM University, Kanpur, an MCA from Integral University, Lucknow, and a Master of Social Work from IGNOU.

Manish's journey shows that when technology and finance are planned wisely, even the most ordinary things can become extraordinary.