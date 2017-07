Microsoft May Kill Iconic 'Paint' Software, Internet On Nostalgia Trip

Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaintpic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 - Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017

Good bye Microsoft Paint. May you be remembered for all of the times I thought I was cool back in middle school. - RetroGaming (@RetroLan) July 24, 2017

HYPERVENTILATING AT THE LOSS OF MICROSOFT PAINT.

Share ur fave Paint memories here for a piece and please RT!https://t.co/IfWRjJi7Ihpic.twitter.com/mnc41NKW7y - Amelia Tait (@ameliargh) July 24, 2017

For millennials who have grown up spending hours doodling on Microsoft Paint, some bad news in store: Microsoft is considering killing off the iconic 32-year-old paint feature. The company has announced the latest update to Windows 10 - the Fall Creators Update - where many features will be removed or 'deprecated'. Falling in the 'deprecated' column is Paint, meaning it is 'not in active development and might be removed in future releases.'The Internet, of course, is aghast at the news of this piece of their childhood being killed off.Microsoft Paint was first introduced in 1985 and has been part of every Microsoft update so far. Despite its limited functionality, it holds a certain amount of nostalgia with Windows users, as is evident from the reactions pouring in.