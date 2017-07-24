Microsoft May Kill Iconic 'Paint' Software, Internet On Nostalgia Trip

The Internet, of course, is aghast at the news of this piece of their childhood being killed off.
Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaintpic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4- Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017
Good bye Microsoft Paint. May you be remembered for all of the times I thought I was cool back in middle school.- RetroGaming (@RetroLan) July 24, 2017
#mspaint news has brought me out of my Twitter hiatus. Sad times. #microsoftpaint#savemicrosoftpaintpic.twitter.com/ldYrCdelDL- Laura Hastie (@Laura_Lou81) July 24, 2017
Oi @Microsoft! #paintpic.twitter.com/XSmeLn2V5n- Mark Reel (@markreel) July 24, 2017
HYPERVENTILATING AT THE LOSS OF MICROSOFT PAINT.- Amelia Tait (@ameliargh) July 24, 2017
Share ur fave Paint memories here for a piece and please RT!https://t.co/IfWRjJi7Ihpic.twitter.com/mnc41NKW7y
Microsoft Paint was first introduced in 1985 and has been part of every Microsoft update so far. Despite its limited functionality, it holds a certain amount of nostalgia with Windows users, as is evident from the reactions pouring in.
Click for more trending news