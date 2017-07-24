Microsoft May Kill Iconic 'Paint' Software, Internet On Nostalgia Trip

Microsoft Paint may not make it in the latest update, ending a 32-year run.

Children of the future will never know the joy of spending hours doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSpaintpic.twitter.com/IY6kDxPdc4 - Fiona (@McDoFi) July 24, 2017

Good bye Microsoft Paint. May you be remembered for all of the times I thought I was cool back in middle school. - RetroGaming (@RetroLan) July 24, 2017

HYPERVENTILATING AT THE LOSS OF MICROSOFT PAINT.

Share ur fave Paint memories here for a piece and please RT!https://t.co/IfWRjJi7Ihpic.twitter.com/mnc41NKW7y - Amelia Tait (@ameliargh) July 24, 2017