WWE Championship Belt, Paternity Test Report: Bizarre Things People Left Behind In Uber Cabs

Often, people leave surprising and most popular items in Uber cabs.
Forget your phone? Happens to the best of us. But what about a live turtle, a paternity test, or even a "fake butt"? These are just some of the incredible items riders have left behind in Uber cars over the past year, according to the company's 8th annual Lost & Found Index.
While the usual suspects like phones, wallets, and headphones topped the list, Uber drivers also encountered a treasure trove of the truly bizarre. Imagine finding a toupee, a jar of oysters, or a personalised blanket featuring a rider and their canine companion.
The animal kingdom was well represented, with a lost turtle and two containers of spiders. Foodies forgot everything from "expensive blueberries" to a tray of enticing meat pies. One particularly forgetful passenger even left behind a curious combination: undergarments, bread, ham, and mayo-the makings of a questionable late-night snack?
Lost items also offered a glimpse into the riders' lives. A Beyonce fan misplaced their foldable tribute, while another passenger left behind a playbill from the Spamalot musical. A hopeful romantic even managed to forget their significant other's "pregnancy pills."
More serious items included police-grade handcuffs, a grey tub of surgical implants, and a paternity test-a reminder that life unfolds in all its unexpected ways, even in the backseat of an Uber.
So, the next time you hail a ride, remember-you might just be sharing it with a future reality TV star who forgot their "fart sensor" or a WWE champion missing their championship belt. After all, in the world of Uber Lost & Found, anything is possible.
The 50 most unique lost items:
- Frontal hair toupee
- Hot sauce and a breathalyzer
- I left a leaf in your car that's much needed
- Two containers with spiders in them
- A Beyonce fold up fan
- A tray of meat pie
- Ceramic cat
- Jar of oysters
- A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog
- Small rat skeleton prop
- Candle that says 'See you in court'
- A fake tooth / retainer (it's a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it)
- Gray tub of surgical implants
- Police-grade handcuffs
- My live pet animal turtle
- Waist beads and a burrito steamer
- I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There's two packages that I absolutely need.
- My girlfriend's pregnant pills
- Small box containing a gnome.
- Standup paddleboard paddle
- Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it.
- A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center
- My robot
- Benihana garlic butter
- Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine
- A panic button
- A spear and a furry fox tail
- Taylor Swift autograph. Framed!!!!
- Fart sensor
- Bravo Con wristband
- A #bestdayever foam sign
- 3 feathers
- Fake butt
- Poster of Hillary Clinton
- Panty liner and 1000 bucks. That's all I can remember
- Some lotion or my thong
- Meditation crystals
- Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo
- Cardboard cut out panda
- Street sign saying 'She's drunk' and a picture frame
- My father's beard softener
- Big sentimental carrying jug
- Paternity test
- WWE championship belt
- Harry Potter wand engraved with name 'Alexander'
- Large sticker with a dancing cartoon cat that says 'Spanky Fest' on it
- I might have left my garden fence in the trunk.
- Jeep Liberty engine. Please call me
- I lost my wizard woman
- Three Japanese ceramic decorative cats - one gold, one black and one pink. All fist-sized.
Click for more trending news