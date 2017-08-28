Man Goes Fishing In Home Flooded By Hurricane Harvey. Video Is Viral

In the series of three clips, Mr Saldana comically dives into the knee-high floodwaters several times as he tries to grab the slippery fish with his bare hands.
Finally, he succeeds, proudly holding up the fish by its tail as his daughter laughs out loud in the background.
"Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?" Ms Saldana writes on Facebook.
Uploaded about 20 hours ago, the video has gone massively viral, with well over 10 million views and counting. Ms Saldana's Facebook post has been shared over 4 lakh times already.
Watch the viral video below:
Ms Saldana confirms on Twitter that her family is safe in the wake of the flooding and jokes her father wants everyone to know he's quite the fisherman.
1:Y'all aren't letting me save my battery through this storm— Viviana Saldaa (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017
2:We're all safe & ok no one got electrocuted
3:What else is there to do?
My dad wants yall to recognize his fishing skillshe already has a fish mounted on the wall, there's another one getting done&he needs more!— Viviana Saldaa (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017
That's my dad y'all pic.twitter.com/AAw8GU01iK— Viviana Saldaa (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017
Harvey, now classified as a tropical storm, pummeled parts of Texas, bringing "catastrophic" flooding.
Over the weekend, Otis the dog, who got loose during the hurricane, was photographed walking down a street carrying a big bag of dog food. The picture, and the heartwarming story behind it, instantly went viral.
