Man Goes Fishing In Home Flooded By Hurricane Harvey. Video Is Viral

Y'all aren't letting me save my battery through this storm

We're all safe & ok no one got electrocuted

What else is there to do? — Viviana Saldaa (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017 My dad wants yall to recognize his fishing skillshe already has a fish mounted on the wall, there's another one getting done&he needs more! — Viviana Saldaa (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017 That's my dad y'all pic.twitter.com/AAw8GU01iK — Viviana Saldaa (@EsaVivvy) August 27, 2017

Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in the US state of Texas meant one fishing enthusiast didn't have to go very far to catch fish. In fact, you can say the fish came to him. Literally. An incredible video posted on Facebook less than 24 hours ago shows Saul Saldana wrangling a (pretty big) fish that swam into his flooded home. Mr Saldana's dogged determination to catch the fish was captured on camera by his daughter Viviana, who posted the videos on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday.In the series of three clips, Mr Saldana comically dives into the knee-high floodwaters several times as he tries to grab the slippery fish with his bare hands.Finally, he succeeds, proudly holding up the fish by its tail as his daughter laughs out loud in the background."Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?" Ms Saldana writes on Facebook.Uploaded about 20 hours ago, the video has gone massively viral, with well over 10 million views and counting. Ms Saldana's Facebook post has been shared over 4 lakh times already.Ms Saldana confirms on Twitter that her family is safe in the wake of the flooding and jokes her father wants everyone to know he's quite the fisherman.Harvey, now classified as a tropical storm, pummeled parts of Texas, bringing "catastrophic" flooding.Over the weekend, Otis the dog , who got loose during the hurricane, was photographed walking down a street carrying a big bag of dog food. The picture, and the heartwarming story behind it, instantly went viral.Click for more trending news