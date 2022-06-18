47 Cats Found Living In Car With Homeless Owner In US In Scorching Heat

The cats ranging in age from less than a year to more than 12

A shocking photo going viral on social media shows 47 cats crammed in a car parked in sweltering heat at a rest area in Minnesota, the United States. Since the photo surfaced on the internet, it became a talking point after which the cats were rescued.

The cats were living with a man who recently became homeless and didn't want to leave the animals behind, according to Animal Humane Society (AHS). The agency said in a Facebook post that the man later agreed to take their help as temperatures in Minnesota reached above 32 degrees Celsius.

The photo of the cats in the car - ranging in age from less than a year to more than 12 - was shared by the Animal Humane Society on Facebook on Thursday,. It also said that the owner of the cats was assessed on the scene by paramedics and provided with medical resources.

"Sweltering June heat and humidity. No home, no air conditioning. Living inside your car alongside your cats and unsure where to turn. This was the reality a community member faced yesterday when a concerned police officer knocked on their car window," AHS said in the Facebook post.

According to the post, the agency helped in removing 47 cats from the van, provided them with much-needed care, and took possession of the animals.

The cats will be tested for illnesses, vaccinated, de-wormed, spayed and neutered before being put up for adoption, according to the post.

“Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary living conditions, the cats are in relatively good health – though most are dehydrated and a little untrusting of our helping hands. It will take days, if not weeks, to provide the ongoing care each animal needs,” the agency further said in the post.

