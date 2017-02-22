Budget
Collapse
Expand

Justin Bieber India Concert Tickets For Rs. 76,000. Twitter Goes Nuts

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2017 19:01 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Justin Bieber India Concert Tickets For Rs. 76,000. Twitter Goes Nuts

Tickets for Justin Bieber's India concert went live today. Tickets for the VVIP section cost Rs 76,790

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know popstar Justin Bieber is coming to India. The artist will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10 as a part of his 'Purpose World Tour' and the tickets for the concert went live today. The tickets start from Rs 4,060 and go up to Rs 25,200 and people quickly lined up online to buy their tickets.

But fans got a rude shock when they discovered the price of the VVIP tickets. The top category of VVIP tickets for the concert cost a whopping Rs. 76,790. Yes, you read that right! Let that sink in.

via GIPHY


Twitter felt strongly about that piece of information.
     
But if you thought there would be no takers for the 76,000-rupee ticket, think again. The highest category of VVIP tickets were sold out within hours. The VVIP ticket will not just get you the best view of the show but also backstage access before the show. And if you're lucky, you may run into Biebs himself. Who knows.

via GIPHY


22-year-old Justin Bieber is a Grammy award winning popstar who rose to fame when a studio executive discovered videos of him singing at a local competition on YouTube. The Canadian star will also perfrom in Tel Aviv and Dubai during the Asia leg of his tour.

We hope you got your tickets for the concert but if not... is it too late now to say sorry?

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWorld's Rarest Boa Snake Spotted For The First Time In 64 Years
Justin BieberJustin Bieber IndiaMumbaiRs 76000

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL Auction 2017IPL 2017 ScheduleReliance Jio Plan Skype Lite

................................ Advertisement ................................