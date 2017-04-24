'Happy Birthday India, From India'. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Jonty Rhodes' Daughter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 24, 2017 10:38 IST
8.4K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Happy Birthday India, From India'. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Jonty Rhodes' Daughter

Jonty Rhodes posted a candid photo with his daughter on Twitter on her second birthday

New Delhi:  Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes celebrated his daughter's second birthday on Sunday. The 47-year-old shared a candid photo with the 2-year-old and many on Twitter sent their love and wishes for her. But a special birthday wish came from the 1.2 billion people of the country she was named after. PM Narendra Modi wished the 2-year-old, who is named India, and said, "Happy Birthday to India, From India". PM Modi's birthday tweet was retweeted 6,300 times in less than 12 hours.
 
Responding to PM Modi's Tweet, Jonty Rhodes thanked him for the birthday wishes and the blessings of people. He also added an interesting hashtag referring to PM Modi's flagship scheme. He wrote, "Thank u @narendramodi ji; baby India really has been blessed in the land of her birth, by so many amazing people #makeinindia"
 
India Jeanne was born in 2015 at a hospital in Mumbai. Jonty Rhodes has been the fielding coach for IPL team Mumbai Indians and has spent a lot of time travelling the country during the tournament. The former cricketer loves the rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition in India. And it was because of this fondness for the country, he named his daughter India. "I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance," he had said.
 
 

Performing Puja for baby India

A post shared by Jonty Rhodes (@jontyrhodes8) on


 

Jonty Rhodes' social media profile is full of photos of his daughter spending time in India.

Click for more trending stories
 

Trending

Share this story on

8.4K Shares
ALSO READPM Narendra Modi's GST Challenge Makes Donald Trump's Tax Overhaul Look Easy
jonty rhodesPM ModiIndiaBirthdayJonty Rhodes daughter India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................