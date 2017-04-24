'Happy Birthday India, From India'. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Jonty Rhodes' Daughter

Happy Birthday baby India; 2 today #landofyourbirthpic.twitter.com/RGVxmXRjRv— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 23, 2017
Happy birthday to India, from India. :) https://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2017
Responding to PM Modi's Tweet, Jonty Rhodes thanked him for the birthday wishes and the blessings of people. He also added an interesting hashtag referring to PM Modi's flagship scheme. He wrote, "Thank u @narendramodi ji; baby India really has been blessed in the land of her birth, by so many amazing people #makeinindia"
@narendramodi Thank u @narendramodi ji; baby India really has been blessed in the land of her birth, by so many amazing people #makeinindia— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) April 24, 2017
India Jeanne was born in 2015 at a hospital in Mumbai. Jonty Rhodes has been the fielding coach for IPL team Mumbai Indians and has spent a lot of time travelling the country during the tournament. The former cricketer loves the rich mix of culture, heritage and tradition in India. And it was because of this fondness for the country, he named his daughter India. "I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance," he had said.
Jonty Rhodes' social media profile is full of photos of his daughter spending time in India.
