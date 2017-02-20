Chinese Mall Replaces Elevator With Slide. See The Fun Shoppers Had.

A spiral slide has debuted in a shopping mall in southwest China's Chongqing municipality. pic.twitter.com/beYDqzRBRm — CCTV (@CCTV) February 16, 2017

How's this for a mid-day thrill? A shopping mall in southwestern China's Chongqing city has built a slide to help shoppers get from the fourth floor to the ground floor in a jiffy. Worried about feeling claustrophobic? Don't be! The giant spiral slide is transparent so you can take in the view on the way down. Except for the fact that you will have just about 12 seconds to enjoy it. That is right! The slide, at a little over 46 metres long, will transport you a cool four floors in simply 12 seconds. The best part? It is absolutely free. So, forget elevators and escalators and hop on for the ride of a lifetime.Excited shoppers were filmed riding the 16-metre-high slide from the fourth floor to the ground floor. They seemed to be having the time of their lives. "I felt very excited," said one young woman, her face flushed after the ride.(Scroll down to see the video)

For safety reasons, shoppers must descend down the slide while perched on a cloth sack for a smoother ride. They shoot out of the slide onto a padded mat. Children must be above the age of three to have a go on the slide.



Turns out, this is not the first time a shopping mall in China has tried to enhance people's shopping experience with a giant slide. Last year, an even higher slide was unveiled at a mall in Shanghai.



