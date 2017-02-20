Chinese Mall Replaces Elevator With Slide. See The Fun Shoppers Had.

Excited shoppers were filmed riding the 16-metre-high slide from the fourth floor to the ground floor. They seemed to be having the time of their lives. "I felt very excited," said one young woman, her face flushed after the ride.
A spiral slide has debuted in a shopping mall in southwest China's Chongqing municipality. pic.twitter.com/beYDqzRBRm— CCTV (@CCTV) February 16, 2017
For safety reasons, shoppers must descend down the slide while perched on a cloth sack for a smoother ride. They shoot out of the slide onto a padded mat. Children must be above the age of three to have a go on the slide.
Turns out, this is not the first time a shopping mall in China has tried to enhance people's shopping experience with a giant slide. Last year, an even higher slide was unveiled at a mall in Shanghai.
