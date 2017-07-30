Caught On Camera: Shocking Moment Speeding Train Misses Tractor By Inches

A close shave

Offbeat | | Updated: July 30, 2017 09:44 IST
Caught On Camera: Shocking Moment Speeding Train Misses Tractor By Inches

The train misses the tractor by mere inches in the heart-stopping video.

It was a close miss for a tractor that nearly collided with a train in UK. Footage captured shows the shocking moment a high-speed train in Leicestershire almost smashed into a tractor crossing the tracks. The devastating collision was avoided by a matter of just a couple of inches as the driver, according to the Daily Mail, applied emergency breaks. British Transport Police Leicestershire released footage of the near-miss on July 27 to pose as a warning about the dangers of crossing train tracks irresponsibly.

Watch the heart-stopping clip below:
 
According to the Daily Mail, the tractor's 26-year-old driver failed to obtain telephone permission to use the crossing. He was later fined 500 pounds and ordered to pay 3,000 pounds as compensation and 85 pounds as costs after being convicted of railway obstruction.

The video warning has been retweeted by various police departments from UK.

