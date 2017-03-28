Autistic Man Teaches Himself Law, Sues Gym Trainer Who Called Him 'Stupid'

An Indian-origin man, who is autistic, successfully sued a UK gym chain for disability discrimination

@tclementsuk thank you so much. I hope this inspires others to keep going no matter how far fetched their goals and targets may seem — ketan aggarwal (@ketanagg) March 27, 2017

@Mills1957Rita Yep! I'd love to hear Richard's view on it as he apparently has a learning disability too. — ketan aggarwal (@ketanagg) March 23, 2017

Respect to Ketan Aggarwal! Great example of how hard work pays off! This man has autism and still beat Virgin sols! https://t.co/VT5S329H0e — Simran Singh Sahota (@Sahota92) March 27, 2017

@UnexpectedBag@DailyMirror Admire Ketan Aggarwal to take on Virgin esp with no legal background, more ppl are representing themselves. — Suzanne Fernandes (@suzanneshine) March 26, 2017