Author Eats His Book On Live TV After Losing Bet On UK Polls

I'm saying this out loud. I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) May 27, 2017

Ok. You win. I will be eating my book on Sky News at 4.30pm. — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 10, 2017

Matthew Goodwin has his mouth full. On Saturday, the professor and author of Brexit: Why Britain voted to leave European Union was forced to eat the same book on live TV. On May 28, the University of Kent professor, in a tweet, had bet that he would eat his book if Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party got 38 per cent votes in the UK polls. He predicted they would get less than 5 per cent."I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do," said his tweet.Mr Corbyn's party got 40 per cent and Matthew Goodwin had to eat more than just his words.UK's Sky News invited the professor to their show and reminded him about the promise he made on Twitter. He had to comply. Mr Goodwin took a page of out of his book (literally) and chewed on it on live television."I am a man of my words. So, all I'm going to do is sit here and eat my book while you guys carry on," he told the news presenter.The book has 272 pages and we're not sure if he ate everything. Just saying.Click for more trending news