Author Eats His Book On Live TV After Losing Bet On UK Polls

He had to eat more than just his words

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 11, 2017 10:46 IST
64 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Author Eats His Book On Live TV After Losing Bet On UK Polls

Matthew Goodwin ate his book 'Brexit: Why Britain voted to leave European Union' on live TV

Matthew Goodwin has his mouth full. On Saturday, the professor and author of Brexit: Why Britain voted to leave European Union was forced to eat the same book on live TV. On May 28, the University of Kent professor, in a tweet, had bet that he would eat his book if Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party got 38 per cent votes in the UK polls. He predicted they would get less than 5 per cent.

"I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do," said his tweet.
 
Mr Corbyn's party got 40 per cent and Matthew Goodwin had to eat more than just his words.
 
UK's Sky News invited the professor to their show and reminded him about the promise he made on Twitter. He had to comply. Mr Goodwin took a page of out of his book (literally) and chewed on it on live television.

"I am a man of my words. So, all I'm going to do is sit here and eat my book while you guys carry on," he told the news presenter.



The book has 272 pages and we're not sure if he ate everything. Just saying.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

64 Shares
ALSO READA Rock Formation Thousands Of Years Old. He Destroyed It In Three Kicks
UK ElectionsBritain PollsJeremy CorbynLabour Party

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................