Author Eats His Book On Live TV After Losing Bet On UK Polls

"I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do," said his tweet.
I'm saying this out loud. I do not believe that Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, will poll 38%. I will happily eat my new Brexit book if they do— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) May 27, 2017
Mr Corbyn's party got 40 per cent and Matthew Goodwin had to eat more than just his words.
Ok. You win. I will be eating my book on Sky News at 4.30pm.— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 10, 2017
UK's Sky News invited the professor to their show and reminded him about the promise he made on Twitter. He had to comply. Mr Goodwin took a page of out of his book (literally) and chewed on it on live television.
"I am a man of my words. So, all I'm going to do is sit here and eat my book while you guys carry on," he told the news presenter.
The book has 272 pages and we're not sure if he ate everything. Just saying.
