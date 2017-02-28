99-Year-Old Dutch Woman Arrested. It Was On Her Bucket List

A 99-year-old woman was arrested in The Netherlands because she wanted to cross it off her bucket list

Annie waves towards the camera from within the jail cell, her hands in handcuffs

Police officers begin removing handcuffs off the 99-year-old woman

A smiling Annie is thrilled she can finally tick "being arrested" off her bucket list

When you look back at the life you've led, what are the things you regret not doing? For one 99-year-old grandmother from The Netherlands, getting arrested was one of them. Strange but true. Police in the eastern Dutch town of Nijmegen-Zuid posted about it on Facebook , explaining how the woman was "arrested" and even "booked" into a jail cell. The post includes pictures of the woman, named Annie, with a wide grin on her face. Oh, and she's handcuffed. A "smooth criminal" indeed.In the first picture, Annie can be seen waving at the camera from within a jail cell. Handcuffed, of course.The second picture is a close up of Annie in handcuffs.In the third and final picture, Annie's cuffs are coming off but that smile is plastered firmly on her face.A caption accompanying the post explains Annie is almost 100-years-old and has always wanted to "experience a jail cell from within."According to ABC News , Annie's niece is the person responsible for getting her arrested. She got in touch with police officers and explained her aunt wanted to tick "getting arrested" off her bucket list. They clearly thought it was a hilarious request and wanted to help make it a day Annie would always remember."(An officer) decided to look into the possibility to grant her request," a police spokesperson tells InsideEdition.com . "One thing led to another, and the result is a happy Annie, a ticked off bucket list and some very nice pictures."

"This police department is awesome," comments Sue Marie on Facebook. "She couldn't look happier!"



That's Annie living her best life, even at 99.



