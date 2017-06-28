After Sexual Assault And Killing In Jail, Indrani Mukerjea In Court Today

Highlights Woman prisoner brutalized with stick, killed in jail 6 jail officers suspended, one, a woman, charged with murder Indrani Mukerjea to testify about being threatened with violence

Indrani Mukerjea will testify in a Mumbai court today about the shocking death of a woman who was imprisoned at the same Mumbai jail as her. Manjula Shetye died after allegedly being beaten by a woman jail official; the police complaint of FIR also states that a lathi or wooden stick was inserted in the victim's private parts during the grisly attack on her.Ms Mukerjea, 44, a former media entrepreneur, has been in the Byculla jail in the heart of Mumbai since 2015 on charges of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora. Ms Mukerjea has been accused of inciting a riot that broke out on Saturday in protest against Ms Shetye's death. Women prisoners - nearly 200 of them - climbed on the roof of the jail; some set newspapers on fire within the prison.Ms Mukerjea's lawyer has told the court that she was beaten too by jail officials and is heavily bruised on her arms and legs. She was also allegedly warned with sexual assault.Six prison officers have been suspended for Ms Shetye's death; one of them has been charged with murder.Ms Mukerjea's arrest two years ago became a high-profile crime story after the police revealed that her daughter Sheena Bora, who she introduced as her sister, had been murdered in 2012. Ms Mukerjea, a former spouse, her driver and and her husband Peter Mukerjea have been arrested for Ms Bora's killing.Indrani and Peter Mukerjea owned a TV network that they sold in 2009.Ms Bora was engaged to Rahul Mukerjea, who is Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage.