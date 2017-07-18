Air India Express Diverted After Man Complains Of Stomach Ache

An Air India Express flight from Mangalore to Dammam was diverted to Mumbai on Monday evening when a 22-year-old male passenger complained of stomach ache, suspected to be due to a kidney ailment.AI IX 885 with 72 passengers on board took off from Mangalore at 6.15 pm. Within an hour of the plane's departure the passenger complained of a stomach ache and the plane had to be re-routed."The passenger was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. He told our crew members that he suffers from a kidney problem," said an airline spokesperson.