Air India Express Diverted After Man Complains Of Stomach Ache

Air India Express flight IX 885 with 72 passengers on board took off from Mangalore at 6.15 pm.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 18, 2017 06:53 IST
New Delhi:  An Air India Express flight from Mangalore to Dammam was diverted to Mumbai on Monday evening when a 22-year-old male passenger complained of stomach ache, suspected to be due to a kidney ailment.

AI IX 885 with 72 passengers on board took off from Mangalore at 6.15 pm. Within an hour of the plane's departure the passenger complained of a stomach ache and the plane had to be re-routed.

"The passenger was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. He told our crew members that he suffers from a kidney problem," said an airline spokesperson.

