This Triple Talaq Is Different. A UP Woman Said It To Her Husband

In the middle of a debate on triple talaq, the practice of Muslim men getting an instant divorce from their wives, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has turned the tables by flinging the three words at her abusive husband.Amreen Bano, 24, has also filed an FIR or police complaint against her husband, alleging that she was beaten and tortured every day and suffered a miscarriage too.Amreen and her sister Farheen, 22, were married to two brothers from a neighbouring village in 2012. They allege that since the wedding, they had been incessantly beaten and abused by their husbands, Sabir and Shakir.In September last year, Amreen's younger sister was given a 'triple talaq' divorce by her husband, apparently over a minor fight.Both sisters walked out and went to their parents' home.Yesterday, the sisters went to meet a senior police officer, alleging that no action had been taken by the local police on their complaint against their husbands."My husband does not say anything. He does not give money to me, my kids or my nephew, nieces. I want to take him to jail. I want to give talaq to my husband. Like in the Muslim community a man gives Talaq (divorce) by saying talaq, talaq, talaq they get rid of women. Similarly, I want to give him talaq in front of the Muslim community," Amreen declared after meeting the officer.Both sisters were allegedly thrown out of their homes in 2015 but were taken back later. They allege that the police failed to act on FIRs they had filed against their husbands on January 30.In Islam, there is no triple talaq for women. There is a system of 'khula' in which a woman initiates a divorce with her husband's consent.The UP police has reportedly assured Amreen that they will take action under the law.