Hundreds Stuck Inside Lucknow Metro On Day One

The passengers, including school children, were confined in the metro for over an hour without lights and air conditioning. An official said the problem was a technical one linked to a "traction pump" but did not elaborate.



A team of officials from the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) arrived to remove the passengers through an emergency exit after the train stalled between the stations of Mawaiyya and Durgapuri. The line covers eight stations in all.



Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav disparaged the failure on twitter, posting, "The Lucknow Metro had been built and was ready for a while now... The union government, via the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), took such a long time to give the No-Objection Certificate (NOC)... despite that, the metro failed on the first day!"



The first phase of the new metro runs for 8.5 kms in the city.



