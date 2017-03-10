Why Did You Kill My Father, Asks Kerala 12-Year-Old In Video

Why did you kill my father, questions the 12-year-old daughter of an RSS activist killed allegedly by Left workers in Kerala in a video that has been widely shared online. Vismaya wordlessly communicates her powerful message through placards, inspired by Delhi student Gurmehar Kaur's posts.Vismaya's father Santosh Kumar, 52, was hacked inside his home in Kannur in January."My father wanted to fulfill my dreams. A night swept away all my dreams," says the Class 8 student in placards, sharing that she wants to become a police officer to serve her village."His only mistake was he supported RSS and BJP. I see only darkness in my future. They murdered not just my dad but my dreams and future. I see only darkness, complete darkness. I have not yet (got the answer), why they killed my father."The video has got 2,500 retweets and 1,500 likes.Just after her father's murder, a video of little Vismaya participating in a quiz show became viral and drew strong emotions, with offers of financial help pouring in.Kannur is the epicenter of political violence in Kerala, in which scores of activists from the RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, and the Left, have been killed.The police estimate that there have been more than 100 deaths since 1991 in Kannur. 42 activists of the ruling CPM and 41 of the BJP have reportedly been killed in 26 years.Since the new left-led LDF government came to power in 2016, four BJP activists and three CPM activists have been killed.