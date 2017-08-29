Sensitive Evidence Against Dileep, Kerala High Court Rejects Bail For Second Time

Kerala superstar Dileep, arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress, will continue to be in a Kochi jail after the High Court denied bail to the actor for the second time on the basis of evidence provided by the prosecution in a sealed envelope.Last month, while rejecting his bail, the court had said that as the investigation was underway and if granted bail, the actor could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. The crimes alleged against the actor have shocked the conscience of the public, the court added.The 48-year-old actor was arrested on July 10 after many rounds of questioning and charged with rape, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement after the actress was forcefully restrained in her vehicle, driven around and sexually assaulted in Kochi.The police said they have collected 19 pieces of evidence in connection with the abduction of the young actress on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road. For two hours she was sexually assaulted by at least four men who recorded the attack on a mobile phone. They dumped her near the home of a director, who informed the police.According to the police report, Dileep had in 2013 offered Rs 1.5 crore to Pulsar Suni, the main accused in this case and a driver who she sacked, to attack the actress. The actor had allegedly demanded the assault to be recorded on a mobile phone and sent along with nude photographs of the actress.Dileep has denied all allegations and has alleged a conspiracy against him.