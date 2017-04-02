BJP Candidate In Kerala Promises Good Beef If Voted To Power

Even as most of the BJP-ruled states have supported tough laws against the cow slaughter, a party's candidate in Kerala's Mallapuram is promising voters good beef in his constituency if elected."Within limits of law I will ensure clean slaughter houses and ensure beef," said N Sreeprakash, BJP candidate for Mallapuram by-poll."Do Muslim brothers eat non-halal meat? They don't eat...I will make sure halal meat is served. I will make sure that abattoirs are good, hygienic and serve halal meat," Mr Sreeprakash told reporters.Assuring that slaughter houses in the state will continue to operate, the BJP leader said, "Don't worry all businesses (slaughtering houses) will continue...there will be no problem."Mr Sreeprakash's comments come as the BJP-ruled Gujarat has increased punishment for cow slaughter to life term after an amended law was cleared earlier this week and Uttar Pradesh has launch a massive crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses.On Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that anyone found committing cow slaughter should be hanged.Kerala is among the few places in India that place no restrictions on the consumption of cow meat.