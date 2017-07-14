Unfair, Says Karnataka Cop Warned By Chief Minister Over Sasikala Jail Perks Reveal

D Roopa, a senior police officer in Karnataka who blew the lid on irregularities in Bengaluru jail, said it wasn't fair that the government was singling her out for action on grounds that she had spoken to the media but wasn't acting against others.In a report to the Karnataka government this week, the officer had alleged VK Sasikala, the chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, is enjoying VIP facilities in prison including an exclusive kitchen. The report referred to "speculation" that Sasikala paid 2 crores for privileges and her boss Mr Rao could have been a beneficiary.The officer's report, however, leaked out, forcing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce a high-level inquiry into her controversial findings.But a day later, the Chief Minister also declared that action could be taken against the officer for going to media, pointing that service rules don't allow officials to speak to the media.This isn't fair, Ms Roopa said, asserting that she didn't leak the report or speak on its confidential contents. It was her boss, the state's Director General of Prisons HN Satyanarayana Rao who had spoken on the contents, she said. Later, junior jail officials also appeared in local news channel to run her down, saying she was new and didn't know how things work."If conduct rules apply to me, it applies to everyone. You cannot have, show me the face, I will show you the rule," the officer said. She said the government was free to inquire into how the report was leaked but could lay the blame for that at her door.Mr Satyanarayana Rao, who retires this month-end, has called her allegations as "wild and baseless". No special treatment is being given to Sasikala, he told reporters on Thursday. The state's top jail department official also asserted that Sasikala had been put up in an "ordinary open women's barracks on the first floor".Mr Rao said he did notice some favours enjoyed by Abdul Karim Telgi, jailed over a multi-crore stamp paper fraud. "I have recorded in the books and asked the prison officials to withdraw it," he said.Ms Sasikala, a lifelong companion of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, has been in jail since February. She is serving a four-year jail sentence for corruption.