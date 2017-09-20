'Honest' Thieves Return Ornaments With A Piece Of Advice

In a bizarre incident, a group of men broke into a house at Adumaroli near Mangaluru and stole 99 sovereigns (792 grams) of gold ornaments and cash, only to return the catch two days later with a piece of advice.The thieves returned the stolen items to the couple owning the jewelry and advised them to "keep such valuable items in a bank locker".One sovereign of gold weighs 7.98 grams, usually rounded off to 8 grams.Shekhar Kunder's house was burgled in broad daylight on September 16 when he and his wife were away at work. The thieves broke the rear door of the house and made away with the ornaments and Rs 13,000 in cash. The neighbours could not hear any noise as it was raining, the police said.However, two bike-borne men yesterday threw a packet containing all the stolen items into the compound of the house along with a note saying they had committed a mistake by stealing it."So much jewellery should not be kept in the house, they advised the owners in the note attached to it, and asked them to keep the valuables in a bank locker," the police said.The two sped away after throwing the packet, they said.The police said they have received some clues about the identity of the thieves.