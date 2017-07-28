UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Wrong Questions In Prelims On August 1 According to the petition by a law student Ashita Chawla, also a UPSC aspirant who took the test, claimed that a couple of questions in UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination were "wrong".

Though the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared results of Civil Services Preliminary examination results yesterday, hours before that, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea complaining there were wrong questions in this year's exam which was held on June 18. The apex court would hear the petition on August 1. On yesterday evening, UPSC declared the results of prelims examination with the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the main examination which is scheduled to be held on October this year.According to Indo-Asian News Service, a bench comprised of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked the petitioner, a UPSC aspirant to supply a copy of petition to Central government counsel and posted it for hearing on coming Tuesday.Those candidates who would make it through the preliminary, main and interview process are recruited to top civil services such as the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.According to the petition by a law student Ashita Chawla, also a UPSC aspirant who took the test, claimed that a couple of questions in UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination were "wrong".Ashita Chawla claimed that this year's UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination paper had questions with multiple answers and many of them could have been answered on the subjective interpretation of the examinees.Chawla cited earlier Supreme Court judgments to state that a question having two or more correct answers should be considered as incorrect, reported IANS.She has also asked the court to direct the UPSC to release the answer key (which is a normal practice in competitive examinations and admission entrance examinations) to the prelims examination and also set up an expert committee to examine this year's prelims question papers.(With Inputs from IANS)Click here for more Jobs News