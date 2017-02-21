UPSC : Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle And Sujata Mehta Take Oath As Commission Members

New Delhi: On a day when Union Public Service Commission declared the results of its UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2016, Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle, AVSM, VSM took the oath of office and secrecy as Member, UPSC here today. The oath was administered by Prof. David R. Syiemlieh, Chairman, UPSC. Ms. Sujata Mehta, IFS 1980, also took the affirmation of office and secrecy as Member, Union Public Service Commission, said a press release from the commission.



Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle was born on 15.02.1957. He has done M.Sc., MBA and M. Phil from National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan.



Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle has rich and varied experience in Command and Staff appointments during the 39 years of service in the IAF. His forte is Flying Operations, Pre-commissioning Military Training & Education, Infrastructure development, Counter Intelligence, Capacity Building of Training Institutions, Defence Civilian Personnel Management, Cyber Security and Aviation Safety. He is the recipient of two Presidential Awards:- Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.



Ms. Sujata Mehta, IFS was born on 30.03.1957. She has done Master of Philosophy in Political Science. She served in Indian Missions in Mascow, Dhaka and at United Nations in New York. She also served on deputation to the United Nations in Gaza and New York.



Sujata Mehta served as Ambassador to Spain and as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva before returning to Headquarters in July, 2013 as Additional Secretary and later Special Secretary. She was appointed Secretary(ER) in Ministry of External Affairs in February, 2014 and has taken charge as Secretary(West) in the Ministry on January 11, 2016



