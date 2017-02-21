TNPSC Group 4 2016 Result Out; Check Your Marks And Rank Details

EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Group 4 2016 Result Out; Check Your Marks And Rank Details New Delhi: TNPSC Group 4 Services Exam Result announced! Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the marks obtained and respective rank position of all candidates who had appeared for the Group 4 service exam. Candidates can now check the same at the official portal of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can get the marks along with the ranks by using their register number. TNPSC had conducted the examination for the Group IV Services (2015-2016) on 6 November 2016 in the fore noon (10 am to 1 pm). More details can be found below.



TNPSC Group 4 services exam was held in November 2016 and application process had started in August 2016. The written examination was held for direct recruitment against 5451 vacancies.



The examination comprised of questions from general studies, aptitude test, general Tamil and general English. it carried a total of 300 marks. The minimum qualifying marks (for all communities) has been set at 90.



Since the Commission has issued the score card, candidates should now understand the selection procedure. As per the notification released by the Commission, tentative list of eligible candidates will be made for certificate verification. After verification eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling.



The website may not respond to your queries during the first hours of results; so that, it is advised to the candidates who are TNPSC Group 4 Services Exam Result to have patience and check your results after some hours.



