SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Result Will Be Out On February 3

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: January 31, 2017 18:55 IST
New Delhi:  Though the Staff Selection Commission had said in its status report that the Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination 2015 results was going to be out on January 31, in a latest status report the commission has notified that the results will be out on February 3. The candidates are advised to check for the regular updates in the commission website for more information. The selected candidates will be appointed in the constable grade of the Central Armed Police Forces. 

The notification has also said that January 31 as the firm date for the results of SSC SI / CPO (Tier-II) Examination-2015. The candidates who have appeared for the SSC SI / CPO (Tier-II) Examination-2015 examination can go to the official website and check the Staff Selection Commission official website.

How to check SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Results

Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission (SSC) home page
Step 2: Click on the results tab
Step 3: Chose CAPF option from the next window open
Step 4: Click on the "click here" on the right side SSS Constable GD (CAPFs) Exam 2015 Final Results link open there
Step 5: Check your Results

(The details of this report are based completely on the updates posted in the Staff Selection Commission website)

