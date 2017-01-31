SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Result Will Be Out On February 3

EMAIL PRINT SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Result Will Be Out On February 3 New Delhi: Though the Staff Selection Commission had said in its status report that the Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination 2015 results was going to be out on January 31, in a latest status report the commission has notified that the results will be out on February 3. The candidates are advised to check for the regular updates in the commission website for more information. The selected candidates will be appointed in the constable grade of the Central Armed Police Forces.



The notification has also said that January 31 as the



How to check SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Results



Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission (SSC) home page

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Chose CAPF option from the next window open

Step 4: Click on the "click here" on the right side SSS Constable GD (CAPFs) Exam 2015 Final Results link open there

Step 5: Check your Results



(The details of this report are based completely on the updates posted in the Staff Selection Commission website)



