SBI PO 2017: Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme For Preliminary Exam

In this article we will first discuss the exam pattern for Preliminary exam and the marking scheme and then we will also see the cut off trend from last year.
SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
Preliminary exam will be objective in nature and will be a computer-based test. The exam will be of one hour duration. There will be three sections in the test paper:
- English Language
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Reasoning Ability
The English Language section will have 30 questions, Quantitative Aptitude section will have 35 questions, and Reasoning Ability section will have 35 questions. Each question will carry one mark. For every wrong answer marked in the online test, one fourth of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted from the total score.
SBI PO Preliminary Exam Cut Off
Last year, the overall cut off for General candidates was 47.50, for OBC candidates was 44.50, for SC candidates was 38.75 and for ST candidates was 29.25. The overall cut off for Orthopedically Handicapped candidates was 36.00, Visually handicapped candidates was 37.00, and for Hearing Impaired was 15.75.
The section-wise cut off marks for SBI PO Preliminary exam held in 2016 is given below:
- English Language: 8.75 for general candidates and 6.00 for reserved category candidates.
- Quantitative Aptitude: 7.25 for general candidates and 4.25 for reserved category candidates.
- Reasoning Ability: 7.00 for general candidates and 4,25 for reserved category candidates.
