OPSC Recruitment 2017: Notification Released For Assistant Public Prosecutor Post

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released job notification for Assistant Public Prosecutor post. Online application process will begin from 6 April 2017 for recruitment to Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group B in the Odisha State Prosecution Service under Home Department. Online applications will be received by the Commission will 5 May 2017. As per the official notification, "the posts are temporary but likely to be permanent'. Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the Commission are eligible to apply.
Vacancy Details: A total of 192 vacancies have been announced by the Commission. Out of the total number of posts, 88 are for UR category. 34 and 47 posts are for SC and ST category, respectively.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in law
Age Limit: 21-35 years as on 1 January 2017. Candidate must also go through the age relaxation condition in the official notification.
Candidates have to apply online at the official website of the Commission at opsc.gov.in along with fee of Rs 300 (no fee for SC/ ST and PWD candidates)
OPSC will conduct written examination and viva voce test, in successive stages, for selecting candidates. The written exam will be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. However in case sufficient candidates are not available for any of the zones (except Cuttack), candidates opting for these zones will be accommodated at Cuttack.
Read the official notification here:
